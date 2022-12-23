Evansville Rescue Mission purchases new building for women and children center

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Rescue Mission announced on Friday that they have bought a new building for the launch of the future Susan H. Snyder Center for Women and Children.

According to a press release, that new building is at 1400 Professional Boulevard.

Officials say they are now working on renovating the space.

No word yet on when they hope to have the building finished and open.

