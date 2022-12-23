Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Evansville Rescue Mission purchases new building for women and children center

(14 News)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Rescue Mission announced on Friday that they have bought a new building for the launch of the future Susan H. Snyder Center for Women and Children.

According to a press release, that new building is at 1400 Professional Boulevard.

Officials say they are now working on renovating the space.

No word yet on when they hope to have the building finished and open.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daviess County authorities responded to a deadly crash involving two vehicles on Wednesday.
Deputies: Teen dead following two-vehicle crash in Daviess Co.
Jennifer Sigler
Police: Woman found passed out in car facing child endangerment charge
Officials with the Evansville Police Department say at least three people were injured after a...
EPD: 3 people taken to hospital after two cars involved in head-on crash
Snowstorm hits the Tri-State
WFIE Alert Day
Winter Storm Warning

Latest News

Muhlenberg County 911 informing public of open warming centers
Muhlenberg County 911 informing public of open warming centers
Muhlenberg County 911 informing public of open warming centers
Muhlenberg County 911 informing public of open warming centers
Vincennes police investigating after man shot in leg, one person arrested
HPD searching for armed robbery suspect