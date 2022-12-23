Evansville man embraces cold weather while repairing his truck

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - For those willing to brave the cold, it can be a daunting challenge, but one Evansville native enjoys the brisk temperatures.

On Friday, Patrick Stephens didn’t go to the store, or finish his Christmas shopping, he was fixing a truck.

Stephens has lived in Evansville his whole life and seemed to be enjoying the weather while repairing his truck.

“I think I’m just plain crazy because I’ve been out in this weather so many times I just kind of love it,” says Stephens.

Stephens says that cold weather fixes are a family tradition, something that his mom and dad have done for years before he started to pick up where they left off.

“We do all kinds of stuff,” says Stephens. “We do alternators, we do batteries, starters, I’ve done a transmission in this weather before.”

Stephens says the cold weather can pose a challenge at times.

As the roads continue to get worked on, Stephens will be working on the truck. He wanted to share some tips for those daring to try the cold.

“Bundle up really well because it is really cold out,” says Stephens. “You might want to get three, maybe two jackets on and a couple pair of pants and two pairs of socks.”

Stephens says he’ll stay on track as long as he’s dressed for the occasion.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.