EPD: 3 people taken to hospital after two cars involved in head-on crash

Officials with the Evansville Police Department say at least three people were injured after a...
Officials with the Evansville Police Department say at least three people were injured after a crash on Ray Becker Parkway on Thursday night.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 8:46 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Evansville Police Department say multiple people were injured after a crash on Thursday night.

Crews were called to the scene of Ohio Street and Ray Becker Parkway for an accident with injuries.

EPD officials tell 14 News at least three people were hurt and taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Police say it appears a car traveling southbound on Ray Becker Parkway crossed the median and hit another car driving northbound head-on.

We are told the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

