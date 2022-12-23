Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

EFD battles freezing temperatures while responding to garage fire

(14 News)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Fire Department worked through extreme elements early morning Friday.

According to a press release, that fire was in the 600 block of West Tennessee Street.

EFD says when firefighters arrived they reported a garage fully involved in fire. It took them about 15 minutes to put out the fire.

Firefighters say two outbuildings on adjoining properties had exposure damage from the fire.

Officials with EFD say due to extreme cold temperatures, water supply was an issue and an extra crew was called to help them.

No one was hurt and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daviess County authorities responded to a deadly crash involving two vehicles on Wednesday.
Deputies: Teen dead following two-vehicle crash in Daviess Co.
Jennifer Sigler
Police: Woman found passed out in car facing child endangerment charge
Officials with the Evansville Police Department say at least three people were injured after a...
EPD: 3 people taken to hospital after two cars involved in head-on crash
Snowstorm hits the Tri-State
WFIE Alert Day
Winter Storm Warning

Latest News

Evansville Rescue Mission purchases new building for women and children center
Muhlenberg County 911 informing public of open warming centers
Muhlenberg County 911 informing public of open warming centers
Muhlenberg County 911 informing public of open warming centers
Muhlenberg County 911 informing public of open warming centers
Vincennes police investigating after man shot in leg, one person arrested