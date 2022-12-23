EFD battles freezing temperatures while responding to garage fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Fire Department worked through extreme elements early morning Friday.

According to a press release, that fire was in the 600 block of West Tennessee Street.

EFD says when firefighters arrived they reported a garage fully involved in fire. It took them about 15 minutes to put out the fire.

Firefighters say two outbuildings on adjoining properties had exposure damage from the fire.

Officials with EFD say due to extreme cold temperatures, water supply was an issue and an extra crew was called to help them.

No one was hurt and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

