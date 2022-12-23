Crews respond to overturned truck in Perry Co.

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities responded to an overturned truck and livestock trailer in Perry County on Friday.

According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, the wreck happened at the 74-mile marker of Interstate 64 eastbound.

Deputies and Indiana State Police say they have worked over 25 accidents and slide offs since 6 p.m. Thursday in Perry County alone.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking people to use caution if they have to be on the roads.

