Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Crews respond to overturned truck in Perry Co.

Authorities responded to an overturned truck and livestock trailer in Perry County on Friday.
Authorities responded to an overturned truck and livestock trailer in Perry County on Friday.(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities responded to an overturned truck and livestock trailer in Perry County on Friday.

According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, the wreck happened at the 74-mile marker of Interstate 64 eastbound.

Deputies and Indiana State Police say they have worked over 25 accidents and slide offs since 6 p.m. Thursday in Perry County alone.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking people to use caution if they have to be on the roads.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daviess County authorities responded to a deadly crash involving two vehicles on Wednesday.
Deputies: Teen dead following two-vehicle crash in Daviess Co.
Officials with the Evansville Police Department say at least three people were injured after a...
EPD: 3 people taken to hospital after two cars involved in head-on crash
Jennifer Sigler
Police: Woman found passed out in car facing child endangerment charge
Snowstorm hits the Tri-State
WFIE Alert Day
Winter Storm Warning

Latest News

WFIE Traffic Alert
Dispatch: Traffic backup following crash on Twin Bridges
EFD battles freezing temperatures while responding to garage fire
Evansville Rescue Mission purchases new building for women and children center
Muhlenberg County 911 informing public of open warming centers
Muhlenberg County 911 informing public of open warming centers