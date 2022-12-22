Polar Plunge
West Side Nut Club approves over $30k for local food banks and shelters

(WFIE)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Members with the West Side Nut Club say they have approved more than $30,000 for local food banks and shelters on Tuesday.

They say they were able to operate below budget this fiscal year, which is where the funds came from.

According to a press release, some of the organizations include Evansville Rescue Mission, St. Vincent DePaul Good Bank, Salvation Army, United Caring Shelter, Westside Food Pantry and Meals on Wheels.

Officials say they are glad to be able to help these organizations during such a crucial time of the year.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

