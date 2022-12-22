Polar Plunge
Weather cancels more events

Christmas at Panther Creek among events canceled Thursday due to winter storm
Christmas at Panther Creek among events canceled Thursday due to winter storm
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TRI-STATE (WFIE) - More events and businesses are announcing closings due to the winter storm.

You can see our closings list here.

Events canceled include Thursday’s home game for the UE women’s basketball team.

“Christmas at Panther Creek” will also not operate Thursday night in Daviess County, Kentucky.

