Tri-State passengers flying early to avoid upcoming winter storm

By Travis Onyett
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 11:15 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With a winter storm approaching the Tri-State, many family members are flying in early to avoid getting caught in the storm.

Several people traveled across the country to visit their families for the Christmas holiday. Ilandra Whittaker experienced a three-hour delay from airline staff defrosting the plane in Seattle, Washington. During that time, she was able to bond with the other travelers.

Whittaker advises people to leave early, and expect to face some airport complications.

“Just have patience and grace, because we all are here rushing to the same place at the same time,” Whittaker said. “I noticed when we had to de-plane and get back on, people were trying to cut first, but like, we’re all getting on the same plane. Let’s just calm down, chill, have a good time, so we can all make it to where we need to be.”

Evansville Regional Airport (EVV) is anticipating a large number of travelers on Friday afternoon.

Anyone still needing to fly out should plan accordingly.

