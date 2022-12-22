Thursday Sunrise Headlines

Polar Plunge
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 5:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFIE) - We are on alert for some winter weather heading to the Tri-State.

We’ll see bitter cold temperatures and some snow. Our meteorologist will break down what we know all throughout Sunrise.

That storm is slamming parts of the U.S. this morning.

Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency to prepare for the incoming arctic front in Kentucky.

Plus, officials are giving tips on how you can stay warm during the big weather event.

Authorities say a crash left one driver dead in Daviess County.

They say another driver had minor injuries.

A gas leak at an apartment building in Evansville is leaving more than a dozen people without heat or hot water.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

