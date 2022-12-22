Snow storm begins in Tri-State

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - The temperatures and the snow have started to fall part of the Tri-State.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 2:00 p.m. until midnight. The Evansville area should start getting snow around 4 p.m.

There is a Wind Chill Warning covering Thursday night until noon Friday. There could be a chance for power outages. You can keep an eye on the outage maps here:

CenterPoint

Duke Energy

Kenergy

Kentucky Utilities

