Snow storm begins in Tri-State

(WAVE 3 News)
By Jill Lyman and WFIE Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TRI-STATE (WFIE) - The temperatures and the snow have started to fall part of the Tri-State.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 2:00 p.m. until midnight. The Evansville area should start getting snow around 4 p.m.

[Click here for the forecast]

There is a Wind Chill Warning covering Thursday night until noon Friday. There could be a chance for power outages. You can keep an eye on the outage maps here:

CenterPoint

Duke Energy

Kenergy

Kentucky Utilities

We have live team coverage during our 4,5,6, and 10 p.m. newscasts.

You can watch our newscasts live, right here.

If you have any weather or pictures or videos you would like to share, you can do so below. Please only take them if you can do so safely.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

