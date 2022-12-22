Rain to Snow P.M.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Rain changing to snow during the late afternoon as high temps climb into the mid-40s. Temps will drop into the lower 20s by 5pm with wind chills dropping below zero after 7pm.

Tonight, windy...snow and blowing snow as temperatures crash to -4. Snow accumulations 2-3.5 inches with wind chills -15 to -30. There is a rare Wind Chill Warning covering tonight until noon Friday.

Friday, morning wind chills -14 to -29 with scattered snow showers. Bitter cold and blowing snow as high temps only reach 6-degrees. Friday night, partly cloudy and brisk as low temperatures drop to 3-degrees.

Saturday, partly to mostly sunny and cold but temps recover into the mid-teens.

