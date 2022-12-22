Police: Woman found passed out in car facing child endangerment charge

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A woman is facing a long list of charges after police say she was found passed out behind the wheel with a toddler in the car.

They say it happened late Wednesday night on North Main Street in Madisonville.

Police say the car was still running, and 30-year-old Jennifer Sigler was slumped over the center console.

They say they tried to knock on the window several times, but Sigler wouldn’t wake up.

Police say they were able to reach through a cracked window and unlock the door.

They say they were then able to shake Sigler awake.

Police say they could see a baggie with marijuana and burnt marijuana in the ash tray.

They say Sigler’s story changed several times, and she was not able to complete field sobriety tests.

Police say she had expired plates and no insurance.

They say the child was picked up by a family member.

