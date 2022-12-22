Newly-elected Henderson city officials sworn into office

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - City officials in Henderson were sworn in Wednesday after being elected in November.

Brad Staton was sworn into office as Mayor alongside the Board of Commissioners. Staton was a former three-term City Commissioner and Mayor Pro-Tempore. His first day will be on Jan. 1.

Staton says he hopes to bring some of the same qualities to the position as the previous Mayor, like community engagement and having a huge heart for the city. He also says he has big plans for the future.

“One of the biggest differences that I want to make – that I want us to make – is I really want to work with people in our inner city area,” Staton said. We are in January going to roll out an inner-city improvement plan that is going to be very involved and structured and have $1.2 million behind it.”

Austin Vowels, Rodney Thomas and Robert Pruitt Junior were sworn in alongside Staton.

Their two-year terms begin in January with their first meeting scheduled for Jan. 10.

