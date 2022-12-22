MFD creates Christmas music video with *Nsync classic

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - What is arguably one of the best Christmas classics by a boy band is now a music video featuring the Madisonville Fire Department.

Firefighters shared their masterpiece to Facebook Wednesday, and by Thursday morning it had more than 1,000 shares.

Their boy band is called “The B-Shift Boys,” and in the video, they sing along to *Nsync’s song “Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays.”

They made it clear they don’t own the rights to the music.

Facebook won’t let us embed it here because it’s copyrighted music, but you can click here to see it. Please enjoy.

