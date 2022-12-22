Polar Plunge
Mesker Park Zoo closing this weekend due to extreme cold weather

By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 9:10 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Mesker Park Zoo announced they will be closed this weekend to keep animals, guests and staff members safe from the severe weather that’s forecasted in the Tri-State over the next few days.

In a Facebook post, officials say the zoo is closing Friday through Sunday. If the weather is too severe, zoo officials say they may even close early on Thursday.

Their plan is to reopen at 9 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 26.

Zoo officials say those purchasing gift memberships in person should do so before they close on Thursday, and if you purchase one online, you will not receive a confirmation email until staff returns on Monday.

