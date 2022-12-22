Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Last-minute Tri-State shoppers hit the store before winter weather

Last-minute Tri-State shoppers hit the store before winter weather
By Mitchell Carter
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As local shoppers prepare for winter weather and the holidays, they are squeezing in some last-minute shopping. Customers like Vince Buckman braved the crowds in order to have everything he needs as the cold rolled into the Tri-State area.

“I came to kind of stock up for what’s ahead, which it looks like we’re going to have a heck of a storm here later today and tomorrow and the next day or two,” says Buckman, “so, that’s the reason I came today. It’s almost a storm inside the grocery store, as busy as they are.”

Shoppers like Paul Yokel had visited multiple stores as the morning continued, still on the quest to find everything on his list.

“I’m doing some last-minute grocery shopping, and making sure I have everything on the list that my wife requested. I went to the other Schnucks. They didn’t have anything. I came here, and they had everything I wanted. So, you just have to go where stuff is,” says Yokel.

Stores in the area are facing a unique challenge.

They already had the holiday rush of last-minute Christmas shoppers, but now they are combining that with the storm-prepping crowds looking to grab all the essentials.

“I got milk and eggs and bread of course, and I got some sliced ham,” says Buckman.

“I bought some special bread, and some little smokies, and some crescent rolls,” says Yokel.

Even if you aren’t in the market for sliced ham or little smokies, Buckman says it’s still a good idea to be prepared for inclement weather.

“The cold weather is not terribly dangerous to your health as long as you can move around,” says Buckman, “as long as it doesn’t get too cold, but getting too cold, like what we’re going to have coming up here in the next few days, that is dangerous to your health. So, you better be prepared.”

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Prisoner of Love’ details the relationship between Casey White and Vicky White inside an...
Tragic romance between Alabama inmate and prison guard chronicled in new movie
One person hospitalized after crash in Warrick Co., officials say
One person hospitalized after crash in Warrick Co., officials say
ISP: Troopers investigating double fatality crash on US 41
Multiple car crash in Warrick Co.
Multiple car crash in Warrick Co.
Kenneth Brian Colbert
3 police agencies looking for missing man

Latest News

Henderson warming shelters available amid dangerously cold weather
Kentucky warming shelters available amid dangerously cold weather
Newly-elected Henderson city officials sworn into office
Newly-elected Henderson city officials sworn into office
Gibson Co. Sheriff Tim Bottoms announces retirement
Gibson Co. Sheriff Tim Bottoms announces retirement
Newly-elected Henderson city officials sworn into office
Newly-elected Henderson city officials sworn into office