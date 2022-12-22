Last-minute Tri-State shoppers hit the store before winter weather

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As local shoppers prepare for winter weather and the holidays, they are squeezing in some last-minute shopping. Customers like Vince Buckman braved the crowds in order to have everything he needs as the cold rolled into the Tri-State area.

“I came to kind of stock up for what’s ahead, which it looks like we’re going to have a heck of a storm here later today and tomorrow and the next day or two,” says Buckman, “so, that’s the reason I came today. It’s almost a storm inside the grocery store, as busy as they are.”

Shoppers like Paul Yokel had visited multiple stores as the morning continued, still on the quest to find everything on his list.

“I’m doing some last-minute grocery shopping, and making sure I have everything on the list that my wife requested. I went to the other Schnucks. They didn’t have anything. I came here, and they had everything I wanted. So, you just have to go where stuff is,” says Yokel.

Stores in the area are facing a unique challenge.

They already had the holiday rush of last-minute Christmas shoppers, but now they are combining that with the storm-prepping crowds looking to grab all the essentials.

“I got milk and eggs and bread of course, and I got some sliced ham,” says Buckman.

“I bought some special bread, and some little smokies, and some crescent rolls,” says Yokel.

Even if you aren’t in the market for sliced ham or little smokies, Buckman says it’s still a good idea to be prepared for inclement weather.

“The cold weather is not terribly dangerous to your health as long as you can move around,” says Buckman, “as long as it doesn’t get too cold, but getting too cold, like what we’re going to have coming up here in the next few days, that is dangerous to your health. So, you better be prepared.”

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.