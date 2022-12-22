Hoosiers can call 211 to find local warming centers
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
INDIANA (WFIE) - With extreme cold expected this weekend, warming centers will be open across the state for those in need of a safe and warm place to stay.
Indiana 211 is a resource for updated locations and hours of warmings centers in your area, as many of the traditional locations people may seek shelter could be closed due to the holidays.
You can call 2-1-1 to reach a Community Navigator 24/7.
