Homeless outreach groups sweeping city ahead of dangerous weather in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As extreme cold breathes down the neck of the Tri-State, Aurora’s Outreach Team Lead Natasha Goodge said on Wednesday that their monthly night sweeps are as important as ever.

Ordinarily, their outreach sessions exist to check in with the city’s homeless population.

“That’s our number one goal is to make a connection,” she explained. “We help them understand what can be better, how we can make some forward movement.”

They drive around the city and stop by places where they know people have stayed.

“We have known camps and abandoned houses,” Goodge said. “We get leads from folks walking in and concerned neighbors.”

In the summers, they will meet as many as 20 people in a night, but as the weather cools, people find shelter.

The colder weather means it’s more dangerous, but it also means more people could end up without proper shelter. Many shelters have guests who have a home but don’t have utilities.

White Flag Days typically mean it’s a certain degree cold enough for shelters to open more space.

Joshua Case with the Evansville Commission on Homelessness told 14 News that this year, they are fortunate to not have a strict temperature requirement.

“Both the city and Aurora have funded United Caring Services to open their shelter 24/7 from December through February,” he said.

Still, not everyone can benefit from the shelter.

“I have been there on a night when people were turned away,” Goodge said.

The good news is the city’s resource groups work closely together, and Case said they can act at the drop of a hat if there’s an emergency.

Even when the weather turns deadly, people like Goodge and her team are looking for new people to help.

“We’ve never had enough for the people out there, but there’s every year more than there was before,” she said. “A lot of satisfaction comes from that.”

United Caring Services has more information about its services on its website.

Aurora can provide guidance on what resources are available for people in need. Their website is auroraevansville.org.

The Evansville Commission on Homelessness also has information on its website at evansvillehomeless.org.

