Kentucky warming shelters available amid dangerously cold weather

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency Wednesday. He says the weather will be “dangerously cold.”

Henderson County Emergency Management officials say they are preparing for what’s to come. Deputy Director of Weather Preparedness, Tim Troutman, says Thursday night and Friday morning could be the most dangerous.

“Just due to the fact that we’ll have snow, icy roads and also the strong winds,” said Troutman. “Wind chill values are likely going to be down to 25 below zero Friday through the day at times with the strong winds so that’s going to further hinder anyone needing to be outside.”

Officials say drivers need to be mindful of the roadways they use because bridges, overpasses and other unexposed roadways will be affected first. Troutman says Kentucky is not familiar with winter weather events this severe.

Officials say that Henderson County Emergency Management, the Salvation Army and Henderson Housing Authority are accepting clothes and coat donations to ensure that even those in need are prepared for the weather.

