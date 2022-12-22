Henderson County DL Saadiq Clements signs with Louisville

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson County defensive lineman Saadiq Clements has signed on the dotted line to spend his college football career at the University of Louisville.

Clements officially signed his National Letter of Intent with the Cardinals on Wednesday.

The lead tackler for the Colonels flipped his verbal commitment from Purdue to Louisville earlier this month.

In June, Clements originally picked the Boilermakers after receiving offers from Eastern Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan and Florida State, among others.

