Henderson County defensive lineman Bryce Tapp signs with EKU

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - High school recruits across the country put pen to paper on Wednesday, including Henderson County defensive lineman Bryce Tapp who signed with Eastern Kentucky University.

Wednesday was the first day of the NCAA early signing period.

Tapp helped lead the Colonels to the KHSAA Class 6A state quarterfinals in his senior season.

He began playing for the Henderson County football program as soon as he could throw a ball. Tapp says he’s grateful that he now gets to stay home in Kentucky near his family.

“[EKU head football coach] Walt Wells – I trust 100% in what he’s doing at that program,” Tapp said. “That program is coming up. Coach [Jeremy] Hawkins – my defensive line coach – he believed in me. They gave me my scholarship my sophomore year, he came to the school and told me we want you now, and it really meant a lot to me. They were the first people to see something in me, so I had to go with EKU. Coach Josh Boston, he’s done a great job of preparing me not just physically, but mentally for the next level. I can’t thank him enough.”

