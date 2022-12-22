Polar Plunge
Gibson Co. Sheriff Tim Bottoms announces retirement

By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Gibson County Sheriff Tim Bottoms has announced that he will retire from the Sheriff’s Office.

Bottoms’ retirement is effective on Dec. 31 after 38 years of service to the citizens of Gibson County.

He’s currently finishing his second term as sheriff of Gibson County.

Employees of the Sheriff’s Office will host an open house in his honor at the Gibson County Community Corrections Conference Room in Princeton on Thursday, Dec. 29 from 2-4 p.m.

The public is invited to attend.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

