Fire crews called to vacant house in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fire crews were called to a house on Evansville’s west side.

It broke out around 10:50 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of W. Maryland Street.

Fire officials say smoke was coming from the second story when they arrived.

They say they were able to contain the fire to the upstairs.

Officials believe trash or furniture was set on fire.

They confirm the house is vacant, and nobody was hurt.

Fire crews at home on Maryland St. in Evansville (WFIE)

