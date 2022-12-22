Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Fire crews called to vacant house in Evansville

Fire crews at home on Maryland St. in Evansville
Fire crews at home on Maryland St. in Evansville(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fire crews were called to a house on Evansville’s west side.

It broke out around 10:50 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of W. Maryland Street.

Fire officials say smoke was coming from the second story when they arrived.

They say they were able to contain the fire to the upstairs.

Officials believe trash or furniture was set on fire.

They confirm the house is vacant, and nobody was hurt.

Fire crews at home on Maryland St. in Evansville
Fire crews at home on Maryland St. in Evansville(WFIE)

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daviess County authorities responded to a deadly crash involving two vehicles on Wednesday.
Deputies: Teen dead following two-vehicle crash in Daviess Co.
‘Prisoner of Love’ details the relationship between Casey White and Vicky White inside an...
Tragic romance between Alabama inmate and prison guard chronicled in new movie
FBI, Holly's House warn about "sextortion"
FBI, Holly’s House warns of “sextortion”
WFIE Alert Day
Dangerous winter storm arrives Thursday
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox

Latest News

Road crews preparing for snowy conditions
Evansville street crews loaded with salt and ready to go
Christmas at Panther Creek among events canceled Thursday due to winter storm
Weather cancels more events
Cars parked on a residential street
City Officials: Try to use off street parking before snow comes
Call 211 in Indiana for warming center locations
Hoosiers can call 211 to find local warming centers