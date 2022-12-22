Feds sentence Evansville man over 9 years in prison for trafficking offense

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man has been sentenced to 110 months in federal prison for illegally possessing a firearm.

According to court documents, in October 2018 officials received information that 46-year-old Ronald Chapman had multiple guns and planned on selling them. Police executed a search warrant at Chapman’s home and recovered nine firearms.

Officials say during an interview with investigators, Chapman admitted to keeping guns inside his home. He also admitted to trying to sell the guns and that there was marijuana and meth inside his house.

According to a press release, Chapman told investigators that he spent about 16 years in prison in Illinois for making meth, which prohibits him from legally owning a firearm. At the time of his arrest, Chapman had previously been convicted of four felonies in Illinois relating to the manufacture and possession of meth.

