Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Feds sentence Evansville man over 9 years in prison for trafficking offense

(Gray Television)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 8:58 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man has been sentenced to 110 months in federal prison for illegally possessing a firearm.

According to court documents, in October 2018 officials received information that 46-year-old Ronald Chapman had multiple guns and planned on selling them. Police executed a search warrant at Chapman’s home and recovered nine firearms.

Officials say during an interview with investigators, Chapman admitted to keeping guns inside his home. He also admitted to trying to sell the guns and that there was marijuana and meth inside his house.

According to a press release, Chapman told investigators that he spent about 16 years in prison in Illinois for making meth, which prohibits him from legally owning a firearm. At the time of his arrest, Chapman had previously been convicted of four felonies in Illinois relating to the manufacture and possession of meth.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daviess County authorities responded to a deadly crash involving two vehicles on Wednesday.
Deputies: Teen dead following two-vehicle crash in Daviess Co.
‘Prisoner of Love’ details the relationship between Casey White and Vicky White inside an...
Tragic romance between Alabama inmate and prison guard chronicled in new movie
WFIE Alert Day
Dangerous winter storm arrives Thursday
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox
FBI, Holly's House warn about "sextortion"
FBI, Holly’s House warns of “sextortion”

Latest News

Madisonville Fire Department makes Christmas music video
MFD creates Christmas music video with *Nsync classic
Thursday Sunrise Headlines
Thursday Sunrise Headlines
Thursday Sunrise Headlines
Thursday Sunrise Headlines
People who are homeless face unique challenges as extreme cold hits the Tri-State.
Homeless outreach groups sweeping city ahead of dangerous weather in Evansville