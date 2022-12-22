Evansville street crews loaded with salt and ready to go

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville city officials say the Street Maintenance Department trucks are loaded with treated salt and prewet liquids.

They say crews will begin pretreating our primary routes, and they’ll continue treating and clearing those routes throughout the night.

City offices will be closed Friday and Monday for the Christmas Eve and Christmas Day holidays.

Officials say they will be relaying important updates, as needed, throughout the weekend.

