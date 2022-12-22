Dispatch: Westbound traffic on State Road 66 closed after crash in Spencer Co.

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Spencer County Dispatch confirms traffic on parts of State Road 66 is temporarily shut down following a crash on Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened on the roadway near State Road 161, which is located near Hatfield.

Dispatch says the westbound traffic on State Road 66 is closed at this time.

It’s unknown how long the closure will last.

We will update this story once more information is available.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.