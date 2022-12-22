Dispatch: Crews respond to vehicle fire in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that emergency crews were sent in response to a vehicle fire on Wednesday evening.

This happened near the intersection of Maxx Road and Lynch Road.

Officials say the call originally came in around 5:15 p.m.

Dispatch tells 14 News that several calls were made about the vehicle on fire.

Our crew on scene reported the fire was out by 5:45 p.m.

We will update this story once more information is available.

