Dispatch: Crews respond to vehicle fire in Evansville

Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that emergency crews were sent in response to a vehicle fire near the intersection of Maxx Road and Lynch Road on Wednesday evening.(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 8:18 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that emergency crews were sent in response to a vehicle fire on Wednesday evening.

This happened near the intersection of Maxx Road and Lynch Road.

Officials say the call originally came in around 5:15 p.m.

Dispatch tells 14 News that several calls were made about the vehicle on fire.

Our crew on scene reported the fire was out by 5:45 p.m.

We will update this story once more information is available.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

