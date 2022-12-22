Polar Plunge
City Officials: Try to use off street parking before snow comes

Cars parked on a residential street
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TRI-STATE (WFIE) - City road crews across the Tri-State are preparing for the winter weather.

The storm is expected to bring hazardous conditions.

City leaders in Madisonville are asking, if possible, to please park vehicles in driveways and utilize off-street parking.

The advisory came from Madisonville, but it’s likely good advice in any community.

City leaders say they realize this is not an option for everyone, but it will help snow plows and salt trucks work toward keeping the roads passable.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

