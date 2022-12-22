Polar Plunge
Another gold coin and ounce of silver found in Salvation Army Red Kettles

Gold coin and silver found in Salvation Army Red Kettles
Gold coin and silver found in Salvation Army Red Kettles(Salvation Army)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign is going into the final weekend for the year.

Officials say they’ve not only another gold coin, but also an ounce of silver.

They say this second gold Krugerrand and silver ounce were donated during their match week, where all donations in the Red Kettles are being matched up to $20,000.

[Previous: Salvation Army Red Kettle receives surprise donation]

The Salvation Army is still working to reach their goal of $310,000 this year.

Shoppers looking for a Red Kettle will find bell ringers at Walmart, Schnucks, IGA, Hobby Lobby, Eastland Mall, and JCPenney.

Anyone interested in volunteering to ring a bell this holiday season is invited to visit RegisterToRing.com and find a location, date, and time that works for their schedule.

