On alert for winter storm and dangerous cold

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We remain on alert tonight through Christmas Eve for accumulating snow, dangerous cold, and strong winds. The entire Tri-State is under a Winter Storm Warning until midnight tonight and a Wind Chill Warning until noon on Friday.

We have had scattered rain showers throughout the day, but those are changing over to snow showers this afternoon as temperatures quickly begin to drop. Snow showers are likely throughout this evening, then that snow will taper off to the east by around midnight or 1 AM.

In total, most of the Tri-State will probably pick up 2 to 3 inches of snow, but this snow will be very hard to measure due to winds from the west-northwest at around 20 to 25 mph with gusts as high as 40 mph constantly blowing the snow around. That blowing snow will also cause visibility issues, so stay off the roads tonight if you can.

I doubt we will see much icy precipitation in the form of freezing rain or sleet tonight, but any water left on the roadways from the rain earlier today will freeze, which could leave a thin layer of black ice under the snow. Again, drive very carefully, and just stay home if possible.

Temperatures will drop dramatically tonight, bottoming out around -3° by early Friday morning. The strong winds will make it feel even colder, dropping our wind chills as low as -20° to -30°.

It will remain cold and windy throughout the day Friday with high temperatures only reaching the single digits and wind chills around -14°. We will then see a very gradual warm-up as we head into Christmas weekend, although it will still be bitterly cold. High temperatures will be in the mid teens on Christmas Eve with wind chills in the low single digits to around 0°. Christmas Day will be mostly sunny and less windy with highs in the upper teens to near 20°.

