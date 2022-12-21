Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Wisconsin Gov. Evers is not ruling out state funds for train

Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says he’s not ruling out the use of state funds to build a passenger rail line between the cities of Madison and Milwaukee that would also expand connections between Chicago and St. Paul, Minnesota
The City of Madison's Amtrak proposed station location.
The City of Madison's Amtrak proposed station location.(WMTV-TV/Kylie Jacobs)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 7:13 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said Tuesday he isn’t ruling out the use of state funds to construct a passenger rail line between the cities of Madison and Milwaukee that would also expand connections between Chicago and St. Paul, Minnesota.

Evers told The Associated Press that he supports the proposed rail project but was waiting to see what federal funds might be available before committing any state resources. On Feb. 15, Evers will deliver a two-year state budget to the Republican-controlled Legislature.

The Legislature will spend the spring rewriting that plan, before passing a budget likely in late June.

Top Republican state lawmakers have already voiced their opposition to the rail project. When asked about the rail line earlier this month, Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said only, “No state funding.”

Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu voiced concerns last week about the project paying off.

“I don’t think it makes sense to build a rail, even if it’s mostly through federal money, if we’re stuck on the hook subsidizing it for the next 30 years,” he told AP.

Former Republican Gov. Scott Walker opposed a similar rail line when he ran for governor in 2010 and then killed the project, which the federal government would have funded with $810 million.

“I thought that Scott Walker’s decision years ago continues to haunt us,” Evers said Tuesday. “But that said, we’ll see what the federal government has available for us.”

Most Read

One person hospitalized after crash in Warrick Co., officials say
One person hospitalized after crash in Warrick Co., officials say
ISP: Troopers investigating double fatality crash on US 41
Multiple car crash in Warrick Co.
Multiple car crash in Warrick Co.
Kenneth Brian Colbert
3 police agencies looking for missing man
The grandmother of 5-year-old Blu Rolland said his body was found in his mother's boyfriend's...
Family shares disturbing details of boy found dead under home, sister’s injuries

Latest News

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announces an agreement among business and labor to eliminate a $1.8 billion...
Illinois business, labor groups agree on $1.8B unemployment debt plan
Kentucky voters have rejected a proposed constitutional amendment that would have removed any...
Kentucky voters reject constitutional amendment on abortion
Republican Mike Bost wins reelection to U.S. House in Illinois’ 12th Congressional District.
Republican Mike Bost wins reelection to U.S. House in Illinois’ 12th Congressional District
AP projects Democrat Tammy Duckworth wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Illinois.
Democrat Tammy Duckworth wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Illinois