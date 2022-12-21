EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Winter begins this afternoon as high temps remain in the lower 40s under mostly cloudy skies. Tonight, cloudy skies as lows dip into the mid-30s.

Thursday, rain changing to snow as high temps climb into the mid-40s then drop rapidly below freezing Thursday evening. Thursday night, windy...snow and blowing snow as temperatures nose-dive -3. Snow accumulations 1-3-inches with wind chills cascading -15 to -30.

Friday, morning wind chills -14 to -29 with scattered snow showers. Bitter cold and blowing snow as high temps only reach 6-degrees.

