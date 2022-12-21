Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 5:10 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say crews were called to a fire in Evansville.

We’re told it happened on North Norman Avenue late Tuesday night.

Road officials are giving advice ahead of tomorrow’s winter weather.

They’re also prepping the roads to make sure your commute is as safe as possible.

Plans are set for the president of Ukraine to visit Washington D.C. later today.

Sources say President Volodomyr Zelenskyy is expected to address congress as a part of the visit.

We’re taking you back to Sunrise School Spirit this morning for the ‘Fan Favorite Food Display’ winner.

Our math shows the food they raised equals more than 4,000 meals.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person hospitalized after crash in Warrick Co., officials say
One person hospitalized after crash in Warrick Co., officials say
ISP: Troopers investigating double fatality crash on US 41
Multiple car crash in Warrick Co.
Multiple car crash in Warrick Co.
Kenneth Brian Colbert
3 police agencies looking for missing man
The grandmother of 5-year-old Blu Rolland said his body was found in his mother's boyfriend's...
Family shares disturbing details of boy found dead under home, sister’s injuries

Latest News

Boulware Mission Center offering gambling addiction treatment
Boulware Mission Center offering gambling addiction treatment
Fire officials respond to fire on North Norman Ave, dispatch confirms
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
Boulware Mission Center offering gambling addiction treatment
Boulware Mission Center offering gambling addiction treatment