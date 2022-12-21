Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

USI defeated by Purdue Ft. Wayne, 83-59

USI basketball
USI basketball
By Tamar Sher
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:22 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFIE) -University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball offense was stymied by Purdue University Ft. Wayne, 83-59, to conclude the Indiana Classic Tuesday at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Ft. Wayne, Indiana.

The Eagles finish non-conference action with a 7-6 mark after tonight’s action, while the Mastodons are 9-4.

USI was cold from the field in the first 20 minutes, while Ft. Wayne had the hot hand.

The Mastodons led by 19 at the intermission, 44-25, after shooting 54.8 percent from the field (17-31) and dropped in 10 three-point field goals.

The Eagles was cold in the opening half, hitting just 35.7 percent from the field (10-28) despite the 12-point contribution by sophomore guard Isaiah Swope (Newburgh, Indiana).

In second half, the Mastodon defense continued to thwart the USI offense, holding the Eagles to 35.3 percent (12-34), and go on to post the 83-59 final.

Individually for USI, Swope finished with a team-high 17 points to lead the Eagles in double-digits.

The sophomore guard was seven-of-12 from the field, three-of-five from beyond the arc, for his 17 points.

Senior guard Jelani Simmons (Columbus, Ohio) followed with 14 points on five-of-12 from the field, three-of-seven from long range, and one-of-two from the stripe.

Graduate forward Trevor Lakes (Lebanon, Indiana) rounded out the double-digit scorers with 10 points on three three-pointers and two free throws.

USI begins Ohio Valley Conference action after Christmas when it hosts Southeast Missouri State University December 29 at Screaming Eagles Arena.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person hospitalized after crash in Warrick Co., officials say
One person hospitalized after crash in Warrick Co., officials say
ISP: Troopers investigating double fatality crash on US 41
Multiple car crash in Warrick Co.
Multiple car crash in Warrick Co.
Kenneth Brian Colbert
3 police agencies looking for missing man
The grandmother of 5-year-old Blu Rolland said his body was found in his mother's boyfriend's...
Family shares disturbing details of boy found dead under home, sister’s injuries

Latest News

Heritage Hills’ Trent Sisley, a top-50 recruit, gets nods from multiple Big Ten programs
Heritage Hills’ Trent Sisley, a top-50 recruit, gets nods from multiple Big Ten programs
Trent Sisley, a top-50 recruit, gets nods from multiple Big Ten programs
Heritage Hills’ Trent Sisley, a top-50 recruit, gets nods from multiple Big Ten programs
Trent Sisley, a top-50 recruit, gets nods from multiple Big Ten programs
Trent Sisley, a top-50 recruit, gets nods from multiple Big Ten programs
Memorial boys basketball finds early stride, showing depth in week three
Memorial boys basketball finds early stride, showing depth in week three