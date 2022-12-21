USI defeated by Purdue Ft. Wayne, 83-59

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFIE) -University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball offense was stymied by Purdue University Ft. Wayne, 83-59, to conclude the Indiana Classic Tuesday at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Ft. Wayne, Indiana.

The Eagles finish non-conference action with a 7-6 mark after tonight’s action, while the Mastodons are 9-4.

USI was cold from the field in the first 20 minutes, while Ft. Wayne had the hot hand.

The Mastodons led by 19 at the intermission, 44-25, after shooting 54.8 percent from the field (17-31) and dropped in 10 three-point field goals.

The Eagles was cold in the opening half, hitting just 35.7 percent from the field (10-28) despite the 12-point contribution by sophomore guard Isaiah Swope (Newburgh, Indiana).

In second half, the Mastodon defense continued to thwart the USI offense, holding the Eagles to 35.3 percent (12-34), and go on to post the 83-59 final.

Individually for USI, Swope finished with a team-high 17 points to lead the Eagles in double-digits.

The sophomore guard was seven-of-12 from the field, three-of-five from beyond the arc, for his 17 points.

Senior guard Jelani Simmons (Columbus, Ohio) followed with 14 points on five-of-12 from the field, three-of-seven from long range, and one-of-two from the stripe.

Graduate forward Trevor Lakes (Lebanon, Indiana) rounded out the double-digit scorers with 10 points on three three-pointers and two free throws.

USI begins Ohio Valley Conference action after Christmas when it hosts Southeast Missouri State University December 29 at Screaming Eagles Arena.

