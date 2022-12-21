Plans show new Bath and Body Works could come to east side

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Plans submitted to Homeland Security show a project for a new Bath and Body Works.

It shows it would be in the Evansville Pavilion at the Lloyd and Burkhardt. That’s the complex with the east side Target.

The store would go in space number 20, which is the former Babies R Us.

The project was just filed Wednesday. So far there is no word on when they could move in.

