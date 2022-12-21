Owensboro Police Department giving over 300 food boxes at annual event

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Police Department is hosting their 10th annual Operation Santa food drive.

Officials say they’re able to provide over 300 food boxes to the community.

Police teamed up with the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County to gather supplies for those regularly served by the Meals on Wheels program.

It also includes donations by local businesses and organizations.

According to officials, officers will start boxing the items at 9 a.m. Wednesday. Once that’s done, they’ll make deliveries in makeshift sleighs.

