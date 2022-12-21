Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Owensboro City Commissioners request to postpone vote on city projects

Newscast recording
By Travis Onyett
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Board of Commissioners discussed the potential of funding several projects, including the creation of a boat dock along the riverfront.

The city of Owensboro has a bond of over 44 million dollars to finance an indoor sports complex, Owensboro Fire Department training center, a transient boat dock, among other community projects.

A couple commissioners feel that too much money is being offered to create the boat dock.

Commissioner Bob Glenn, who supports building a boat dock, says it needs to be built to the appropriate standard to bring the community to downtown riverfront all year long.

Nate Pagan, Owensboro’s City Manager, says whether the dock is approved will determine how much money will be needed to fund the city’s projects.

“I feel the projects, including the fire facilities are going to generate substantial support and even the indoor sports facility, I feel like, has support so it largely will be dictated by the dock, whether or not to proceed with the dock project or not.” says Hagan.

The commissioners requested to postpone the vote for the decision of the city projects. The next time the commissioners will discuss the bond will be sometime next year.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person hospitalized after crash in Warrick Co., officials say
One person hospitalized after crash in Warrick Co., officials say
ISP: Troopers investigating double fatality crash on US 41
Multiple car crash in Warrick Co.
Multiple car crash in Warrick Co.
Kenneth Brian Colbert
3 police agencies looking for missing man
The grandmother of 5-year-old Blu Rolland said his body was found in his mother's boyfriend's...
Family shares disturbing details of boy found dead under home, sister’s injuries

Latest News

FBI, Holly's House warn about "sextortion"
FBI, Holly’s House warns of “sextortion”
Owensboro City Commissioners request to postpone vote on city projects
Owensboro City Commissioners request to postpone vote on city projects
EFD: At least 15 displaced after gas leak at Evansville apartment building
EFD: At least 15 displaced after gas leak at Evansville apartment building
Gas leak reported on West Illinois Street in Evansville
EFD: At least 15 displaced after gas leak at Evansville apartment building