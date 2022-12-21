Owensboro City Commissioners request to postpone vote on city projects

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Board of Commissioners discussed the potential of funding several projects, including the creation of a boat dock along the riverfront.

The city of Owensboro has a bond of over 44 million dollars to finance an indoor sports complex, Owensboro Fire Department training center, a transient boat dock, among other community projects.

A couple commissioners feel that too much money is being offered to create the boat dock.

Commissioner Bob Glenn, who supports building a boat dock, says it needs to be built to the appropriate standard to bring the community to downtown riverfront all year long.

Nate Pagan, Owensboro’s City Manager, says whether the dock is approved will determine how much money will be needed to fund the city’s projects.

“I feel the projects, including the fire facilities are going to generate substantial support and even the indoor sports facility, I feel like, has support so it largely will be dictated by the dock, whether or not to proceed with the dock project or not.” says Hagan.

The commissioners requested to postpone the vote for the decision of the city projects. The next time the commissioners will discuss the bond will be sometime next year.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.