New highway signs mark ‘Future I-569 Corridor’ unveiled in W. Ky.

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - New highway signs marking a “Future I-569 Corridor” on a three-county section of the Wendell Ford Western Kentucky Parkway were unveiled on Wednesday.

The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) earlier this month approved the placement of signs on a 38.4-mile-long section of the Western Kentucky Parkway in Hopkins, Muhlenberg and Ohio Counties.

The designated area begins in the west at the parkway’s intersection with Interstate 69 south of Madisonville and continues east to its intersection with I-165 near Beaver Dam.

“Kentucky is on the move and looking to the future,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “By securing federal approval for signs that mark the Western Kentucky Parkway as a future interstate, we’re sending the message that Team Kentucky wholeheartedly supports Kentucky’s business community.”

