Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

New highway signs mark ‘Future I-569 Corridor’ unveiled in W. Ky.

New highway signs marking a “Future I-569 Corridor” on a three-county section of the Wendell...
New highway signs marking a “Future I-569 Corridor” on a three-county section of the Wendell Ford Western Kentucky Parkway were unveiled on Wednesday.(WFIE)
By Steve Mehling
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - New highway signs marking a “Future I-569 Corridor” on a three-county section of the Wendell Ford Western Kentucky Parkway were unveiled on Wednesday.

The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) earlier this month approved the placement of signs on a 38.4-mile-long section of the Western Kentucky Parkway in Hopkins, Muhlenberg and Ohio Counties.

The designated area begins in the west at the parkway’s intersection with Interstate 69 south of Madisonville and continues east to its intersection with I-165 near Beaver Dam.

“Kentucky is on the move and looking to the future,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “By securing federal approval for signs that mark the Western Kentucky Parkway as a future interstate, we’re sending the message that Team Kentucky wholeheartedly supports Kentucky’s business community.”

Our Steve Mehling will have the full story on 14 News at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person hospitalized after crash in Warrick Co., officials say
One person hospitalized after crash in Warrick Co., officials say
ISP: Troopers investigating double fatality crash on US 41
Multiple car crash in Warrick Co.
Multiple car crash in Warrick Co.
Kenneth Brian Colbert
3 police agencies looking for missing man
The grandmother of 5-year-old Blu Rolland said his body was found in his mother's boyfriend's...
Family shares disturbing details of boy found dead under home, sister’s injuries

Latest News

Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights
Forecast closing Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights and Santa Claus Land of Lights Thursday
Jackie Young visits Princeton Community Primary School
Jackie Young gifts new shoes to students in Princeton
Bleacher demo at North Middle School Stadium in Henderson
New bleachers being installed at North Middle School stadium in Henderson
RDA awards additional $11.5 million to READI grant fund projects
RDA awards additional $11.5 million to READI grant fund projects