Jackie Young gifts new shoes to students in Princeton

Jackie Young visits Princeton Community Primary School(Source: Kiare Young)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 2:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - In Gibson County, 23 students each have two new pairs of shoes thanks to Jackie Young.

Princeton’s own Olympic Gold medalist made a visit to her sister’s second grade class at Princeton Community Primary School.

Each student got to open their shoes, which were personal Christmas gifts from Jackie.

She remains Indiana’s all time leading high school basketball scorer.

Her team the Las Vegas Aces won the WNBA championship in September.

And of course, she helped team USA bring home a gold medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

