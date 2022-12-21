Indiana and Kentucky transportation departments preparing for winter storm

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After a dry, warmer day in the Tri-State, the roads are good to go.

As we near Christmas weekend, they may be less so, according to INDOT Public Relations Director Gary Brian.

“A lot of our concern right now is, preparing-wise anyways,” explains Brian, “is the fact that it’s a rain event first. It looks like it’s going to be a rain event.”

Because there’s a chance we start with rain before any sort of snow or ice, Brian says they aren’t going to do a lot with the roads right now.

If they were to brine them or do some other treatments, it could all wash right off before any snow, rendering it useless.

Down in the Commonwealth, Keirsten Jaggers with KYTC says they’ve already begun brining roads as they watch the skies.

“They’re just preparing the best they can. Hopefully, whatever type of precipitation comes in will come in as now and not icy rain. It’s much easier to move snow than it is to move ice,” says Jaggers.

Brian says all they’re doing in Indiana is pre-treating some hills and bridges for frost, but they’ve been collaborating heavily with their weather partners to make sure they’re ready.

“We are prepped and ready to go. All of our crews have been notified. We’ve got plenty of salt and everything we need. We’re just waiting now to see how this storm unfolds,” says Brian.

While their approach to prepping is slightly different, both Jaggers and Brian shared similar tips for drivers.

They both urge travelers to stay home, but if you must leave, Brian has some advice.

“Give yourself enough time between cars. If you see our plows out, give them plenty of space. Those guys, they’re the rockstars,” says Brian, “they’re out there doing routes that take two to three hours. They’re trying to clear the roads. They’re doing a lot while they’re in those trucks, so make sure you give them plenty of space. Give everybody a lot of space, and just take your time.”

