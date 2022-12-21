Heritage Hills’ Trent Sisley, a top-50 recruit, gets nods from multiple Big Ten programs

LINCOLN CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Heritage Hills phenom Trent Sisley is lighting up the hardwood as he paves his path to greatness in his sophomore season.

In his second true varsity season, Sisley leads the Patriots averaging 27.7 points and 11.3 rebounds in six games. He also grabbed 13 steals and 18 blocks.

On the 247sports composite, the power forward is both a four-star prospect ranked No. 50 in the country, earning scholarship offers from Indiana University, Purdue, Michigan State, Iowa, and Ohio State. Plus, he went on official visits in big game atmospheres, like the UNC-IU game in Bloomington.

On Friday, Michigan State assistant coach Doug Wojcik was in attendance watching Sisley in action.

Heritage Hills head coach Nate Hawkins said Trent’s exposure has been great for the entire community.

“It is pretty cool for our community and for our basketball program to have such a following of some very good programs,” Hawkins said.

At 6-8, Trent mainly stays in the post for Heritage Hills, but he has proved to be very versatile in what he can do both with the Patriots and his AAU team.

“He can post up for us, he can play out on the perimeter, he plays the point for us some, we got him coming off screens shooting the basketball, put him in ball screen situations,” Hawkins said. “Trent has five offers from five really good Big Ten schools, so he’s very blessed in that. I look for that to continue to grow as he continues to develop his overall game.”

The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association recognized Sisley’s efforts after huge outings against Owensboro (75-73 2OT) and North Posey (51-46). He was named a Week 6 IBCA Player of the Week.

