Henderson shelter prepping for cold weather
By Josh Lucca
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials at Father Bradley Shelter for Women and Children are preparing for an upcoming White Flag event.

The shelter currently houses 15 people with a capacity to hold 22 people. Director Anita Mindrup-Ivie says if needed, they can get more cots to accommodate more people. The shelter provides food, bed, hygiene supplies and more to those who need them.

“I can’t imagine how it would be not to have a place to stay if it’s this cold,” Mindrup-Ivie said. “People really can’t withstand the elements and so coming here they would have a nice, safe, warm place to stay and plenty of food.”

To lift spirits, the shelter plans to host a Christmas party for its residents and provide gifts donated by members of the community.

