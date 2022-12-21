Forecast closing Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights Thursday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights will be closed Thusday, Decemeber 22, due to severe weather.

Officials say this is the third time in the event’s 29-year history they’ve had to close because of weather.

They say it will be too cold, and the roads could be dangerous.

“Easterseals’ top priority is the health and safety of event volunteers and visitors to the drive-through light display in Evansville’s Garvin Park.,” said Pam Kirk.

Easterseals encourages the community to visit Wednesday night before the winter storm arrives on Thursday.

Organizers are hopeful that Dec. 22 is the only night the event will be closed, but will make additional announcements if needed.

Normal hours are nightly from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. through Jan. 1.

The hours on Christmas Eve, Christmas, and New Year’s Eve are 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Admission per vehicle for up to 6 people is $7; 7-14 people $10; 15 or more people $25.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.ritzysfantasyoflights.com or any Evansville Ritzy’s, or at the event in Garvin Park.

All proceeds provide inclusive early education and essential therapy services for local children and adults with disabilities who couldn’t otherwise afford them.

