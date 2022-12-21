Polar Plunge
FBI, Holly’s House warns of “sextortion”

By Brady Williams
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The FBI, Homeland Security and Holly’s House are warning about “sextortion” cases, especially for children.

Sextortion is essentially blackmail. Holly’s House Executive Director Kristine Cordts explained that it’s a crime where a person will pretend to be someone else online in the hopes of coercing someone to send explicit photos of themselves to be used to extort them for money.

She said that it has happened in Evansville, and nationwide, there were over 7,000 of those cases. 3,000 of those incidents involved minors.

To avoid it, Cordts said it’s important to talk with kids and tell them it’s not safe to talk to strangers online, and if something does happen, make sure your kids are willing to tell you about it.

“Set a judgment-free zone, and let your kids know that it’s okay to come to you and tell you if this has happened to them,” Cordts said.

She said the only person at fault in a sexploitation case is the criminal who’s attempting to blackmail someone.

Cordts said it’s also important to know that it hurts people and it should be taken seriously.

“It’s not a joke,” Cordts said. “It does create that feeling of victimization within a teenager who’s going through a lot.”

She urged parents to watch for signs like behavior changing or symptoms of depression and anxiety.

She said if a child is a victim of sextortion, it’s likely that you’ll find money missing. She said that in many cases, the predator will ask the victim to send money in the form of online gift cards.

If you suspect you or your child is a victim of sextortion, you’re urged to contact the FBI.

You can find more information about sextortion on the FBI’s website, fbi.gov.

You can also call at 1-800-CALL-FBI, or report your case at tips.fbi.gov.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

