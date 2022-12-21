Families in need toy shop with Evansville nonprofit

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Salvation Army’s Annual Toy Town holiday event is back and over 1,000 families in need signed up to gift shop for their children.

Evansville Mother, Yolanda Burgett, shopped for her 4 year old daughter and 12 year old son.

Burgett says this event makes a world of a difference in preparing for their children’s Christmas.

“I think for a lot of people that can’t get everything they want this is very very helpful,” said Burgett. “It gives a warm feeling to know you can provide for your children.”

Mother of two, Kayla Hudson, also got the chance to Christmas shop for her kids.

Hudson says she wants to make her kids happy this holiday season.

Hudson and other families got the chance to pick a large gift, a small gift and stocking stuffers for each of their children.

“I want to cry, but it’s really great because I don’t have any family, both of my family has passed away so it’s just me trying to do it for Christmas,” said Hudson. “So this is really helpful to be able to have help for once.”

Families can get gifts for children as old as 17 and as young as infant age.

Families get to take home a food box in addition to the children toys.

Evansville’s Salvation Army pastor, Major Mary Poff says although preparation for the holidays looks different for the families participating in toy town, the nonprofit finds joy in giving back to the community.

“This is the best time of the year because this is when we get to express the spirit of Christmas which is giving and sharing and giving love and showing God’s love to the people around us,” said Poff.

The Salvation Army is accepting volunteers for Wednesday’s Toy Town event. The event will last from 9:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at Washington Square Mall.

Contact Evansville’s Salvation Army office at (812) 205-5133 .

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.