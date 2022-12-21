Doctors urge people to dress for the weather amid arctic front

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials and medical professionals are urging people to prepare for the temperature drop and do their best to keep warm.

“Definitely dress warm, dress in layers, get your coat on, get your hat on, get your gloves on, try to stay inside if you can,” said Doctor Gina Huhnke, Regional Medical Director of Emergency Medicine for Deaconess.

The arctic front pushing across the midwestern United States this week is expected to bring prolonged, bitter cold to the Tri-State. Hypothermia is a serious concern.

“First of all, you feel very cold and you start having chills and shaking,” Dr. Huhnke said. “At least at that point try and stay inside and get warm.”

Dr. Huhnke says frostbite is also a threat to exposed skin, it can set in as quickly as 15 minutes in -20 degree wind chills.

“If you feel like you have frostbite, if your fingers are getting cold and tingly or turning color, then that’s the time to rewarm gradual,” Dr. Huhnke said.

As you head into your closet and want to decide what you’re going to wear this upcoming weekend, be sure to go for the warmer option, not the more stylish option.

“This is the time of the year when a lot of people go to parties, and though those party clothes look really really nice, they’re not warm,” Dr. Huhnke said.

Dr. Huhnke says while many kids are excited about playing in the snow, it can also be very dangerous with the wind chills.

“It’s very exciting for kids to go out in the snow, and the key here is going to be a little bit at a time,” Dr. Huhnke said. “Especially if the temperatures are going to be very cold, and that wind chill gets very low, the kids can cool off very fast. Protect their head, because the head is a great area where body heat is lost very quickly. So don’t forget the hat.”

