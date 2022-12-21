Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

EFD: At least 15 displaced after gas leak at Evansville apartment building

Gas leak reported on West Illinois Street in Evansville
Gas leak reported on West Illinois Street in Evansville(WFIE)
By Marisa Williams
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 8:19 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Vanderburgh County Dispatch confirms a call for a gas leak in the 900 block of West Illinois Street Tuesday night.

CenterPoint and the Evansville Fire Department are on scene.

The Evansville Fire Department confirms that 15 to 20 people are displaced due to the incident.

They say they vacated all 12 residential units in the building.

The gas and heat have also been turned off so CenterPoint can do a full inspection before residents return.

EFD says that the Red Cross has been called to relocate residents.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person hospitalized after crash in Warrick Co., officials say
One person hospitalized after crash in Warrick Co., officials say
WFIE Alert Day
On Alert for dangerous wind chills, accumulating snow Thu-Sat
ISP: Troopers investigating double fatality crash on US 41
Multiple car crash in Warrick Co.
Multiple car crash in Warrick Co.
Raymond Roberts Sr. won the $25,000 a year for life prize six times after matching the first...
Man wins $25K for life lottery prize … six times

Latest News

Families in need shop with local nonprofit
Families in need toy shop with Evansville nonprofit
Photo from the Mayo Clinic
Doctors urge people to dress for the weather amid arctic front
Indiana and Kentucky transportation departments preparing for winter storm
Indiana and Kentucky transportation departments preparing for winter storm
Gifts collected for seniors in Owensboro
Gifts collected for seniors in Owensboro