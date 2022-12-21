EFD: At least 15 displaced after gas leak at Evansville apartment building

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Vanderburgh County Dispatch confirms a call for a gas leak in the 900 block of West Illinois Street Tuesday night.

CenterPoint and the Evansville Fire Department are on scene.

The Evansville Fire Department confirms that 15 to 20 people are displaced due to the incident.

They say they vacated all 12 residential units in the building.

The gas and heat have also been turned off so CenterPoint can do a full inspection before residents return.

EFD says that the Red Cross has been called to relocate residents.

