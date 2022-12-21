DCSO responds to crash on US Hwy 60 E.

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash that blocked parts of the westbound lane of U.S. Highway 60 East on Wednesday.

Owensboro-Daviess County Central Dispatch confirms the roadway is blocked from Hawes Boulevard to Wrights Landing Road.

Dispatch says a detour will be in place on Wrights Landing Road and Highway 2830.

It’s unknown how long the roadway will be blocked.

We will update this story once more information is available.

