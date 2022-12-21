Dangerous winter storm arrives Thursday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Wednesday, the first day of Winter, provided the last sunshine and “mild” weather we will have through Christmas. A winter storm packing 30-40 mph winds, 2-4″ of snow and wind chills of 20 below zero will arrive in the Tri-State Thursday afternoon and continue through Friday. Wind Chill Warnings and a Winter Storm Watch are in effect for the entire region. The storm will rapidly develop over the plains Wednesday night, then push through the Ohio Valley and Great Lakes region on Thursday. Travel will be extremely difficult from Thursday afternoon through Friday.

Thursday will start out with scattered rain and south winds that will push temperatures into the upper 40s. The front should slice through the Tri-State by late Thursday afternoon, slashing temperatures by 30 degrees in a matter of a few hours. Winds and snow will bring near-blizzard conditions to areas north of I-64. Snow will come to an end on Friday with 2-4″ accumulations likely, with the heaviest snowfall in the north and lesser amounts over Kentucky. Temperatures will remain below freezing through Monday, with highs around 10 on Friday ad in the teens for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Temps should warm back into the low to mid 30s by early next week, and may even hit the mid 40s by next Wednesday.

