Boulware Mission Center offering gambling addiction treatment

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Boulware Mission in Owensboro now offers gambling addiction treatment.

That’s according to the Kentucky Council on Problem Gambling.

The council says Boulware is the first in the state to offer both outpatient and residential gambling addiction treatment.

Services are available for men ages 18 to 75.

Boulware officials say a growing issue of problem gambling led them to offer the service.

