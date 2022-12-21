Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Boulware Mission Center offering gambling addiction treatment

By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 5:35 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Boulware Mission in Owensboro now offers gambling addiction treatment.

That’s according to the Kentucky Council on Problem Gambling.

The council says Boulware is the first in the state to offer both outpatient and residential gambling addiction treatment.

Services are available for men ages 18 to 75.

Boulware officials say a growing issue of problem gambling led them to offer the service.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person hospitalized after crash in Warrick Co., officials say
One person hospitalized after crash in Warrick Co., officials say
ISP: Troopers investigating double fatality crash on US 41
Multiple car crash in Warrick Co.
Multiple car crash in Warrick Co.
Kenneth Brian Colbert
3 police agencies looking for missing man
The grandmother of 5-year-old Blu Rolland said his body was found in his mother's boyfriend's...
Family shares disturbing details of boy found dead under home, sister’s injuries

Latest News

Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
Fire officials respond to fire on North Norman Ave, dispatch confirms
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
Boulware Mission Center offering gambling addiction treatment
Boulware Mission Center offering gambling addiction treatment